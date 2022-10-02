CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – October is here, which means Halloween is only 29 days away.
Besides pumpkin and apple picking, what can you do to celebrate Halloween? Western Massachusetts has lots of options for you and your family, whether it be houses, hayrides, or tails.
These are some of the most popular Halloween destinations in western Massachusetts:
- Six Flags New England- Agawam
- DementedFX- Holyoke
- Monster Mash Scream Park- South Hadley
- McCray’s Farm- South Hadley
- 13th World Fright Park- Palmer
- Hicks Family Farm Corn Maze- Charlemont
- Century Sportsman’s Club- Auburn
- Witch’s Woods- Millbury
Those are just some of the terrifying destinations you can visit this October. Some of these places might still require masks and for the corn mazes, they might not allow dogs. As you are planning your trip, keep those in mind.