CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – October is here, which means Halloween is only 29 days away.

Besides pumpkin and apple picking, what can you do to celebrate Halloween? Western Massachusetts has lots of options for you and your family, whether it be houses, hayrides, or tails.

These are some of the most popular Halloween destinations in western Massachusetts:

Six Flags New England- Agawam

DementedFX- Holyoke

Monster Mash Scream Park- South Hadley

McCray’s Farm- South Hadley

13th World Fright Park- Palmer

Hicks Family Farm Corn Maze- Charlemont

Century Sportsman’s Club- Auburn

Witch’s Woods- Millbury

Those are just some of the terrifying destinations you can visit this October. Some of these places might still require masks and for the corn mazes, they might not allow dogs. As you are planning your trip, keep those in mind.