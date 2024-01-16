CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As Tuesday is a snow day, it’s time to make it seem like a vacation with your favorite cocktail.

UpgradedPoints published a list of the most popular cocktails in each state, and the results were obtained by investigating post-quarantine Google Trends data to see which cocktails Americans searched for the most.

Search interest for “cocktail recipes” in March of 2020 was double what it was in March of 2019. So when you are cooped up inside, learn some new cocktails based on where you live!

According to UpgradedPoints, Massachusetts’s favorite cocktail is a Painkiller, which is the ultimate beachy drink. A painkiller is made with dark rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, and cream of coconut. That is Massachusett’s favorite cold and warm weather cocktail, along with a Cape Codder for a warm weather drink.

The mimosa was the top-searched cocktail in 6 states from Colorado to Maryland. The next most popular cocktails were Pina Colada, Wine Cooler, White Russian, Margarita, and Mojito, all of which had three states each.

If you are not a painkiller fan and would like a cocktail on this cold winter day, the top three cold-weather cocktails were mimosa, margarita, and Moscow mule.