Hawaii, California among states added to low-risk for Massachusetts travelers

BOSTON (WWLP) – After two weeks without change, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has cleared four more states for quarantine-free travel.

Hawaii, California, New Jersey, and Washington are now among the 10 states Massachusetts residents can travel to without quarantining.

States will be included on the lower-risk list based on meeting two criteria: The average daily cases per 100,000 people must be below 10, rather than 6, and positive test rates must be below 5 percent, both measured as a 7-day average.

But some say they still aren’t sure they’re ready to travel during the pandemic.

“I haven’t gone very far,” said Rebecca Brooks of Chicopee. “I have probably just gone within the state and Connecticut. I feel comfortable as long as it’s a state that has a lower transmission rate. If Massachusetts says you don’t have to quarantine I think that’s ok to do as long as you wear a mask and are sensible.”

Travelers from high-risk states are required to fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form as well as quarantine for 14 days.

Travelers can avoid quarantine if they produce a negative test result for COVID-19 no longer than 72 hours before their arrival in Massachusetts.