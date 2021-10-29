HCC hosts trunk-or-treat event for community

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – At Holyoke Community College, the community was invited to a trunk-or-treat event.

The parking lot was full of activity and amazing costumes. Some of them even lit up. Needless to say, people were impressed.

Trysten Lajoie of Agawam told 22News, “It’s been great. We’ve seen a lot of really cool costumes on the very creative side with a lot of lights. Even the glowstick kind of thing. We’ve seen a lot of those. It’s been great seeing this.”

Having children go car-to-car to collect candy is one way to trick-or-treat that’s CDC approved.