“He loved them all,” 52 cats surrendered in Massachusetts

NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local cat owner surrendered a total of 52 cats to the Second Chance Animal Services this week.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the nonprofit animal welfare organization, the man had to leave his home and couldn’t take his cats with him. Second Chance told 22News, the cat owner truly loved pets and asked them for help. Second Chance took the cats in and will find new homes.

“He loved them all but could not take them with him.”

“It’s the perfect example of how the best of intentions can go awry,” said Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato. “People take in strays or pets from others who cannot keep their pets. It’s a situation that can quickly get out of control.”

It took two vehicles to take the cats to Second Chance, where they are examined, vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and further medical care if needed.

“There are five expectant moms in the group who will be placed with some of our fosters. A few have serious eye issues, and some will need dental or other surgery before they are ready for adoption. Six tiny kittens are fighting upper respiratory illness who may also need to spend time with our fosters until they get a little bigger,” said Shelter Veterinarian Dr. Jackie Celmer.

Second Chance veterinarians and staff work to examine and vaccinate each cat.(Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Kitten arriving at Second Chance (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Cats resting after their exam (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Dr. Jackie Celmer spending a little time with one of the cats after exams are done (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

A young kitten shares a snuggle with a Second Chance staff member. (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Second Chance Shelter vet Dr. Jackie Celmer examines a young cat. (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato says the cost to provide veterinary care for all the cats may exceed $25,000. The nonprofit is asking for the public’s help in donations. They can be made online at SecondChanceAnimals.org, through the Second Chance Facebook page, or checks can be mailed to Second Chance, 111 Young Road, East Brookfield, MA 01550

22News contacted the Second Chance for the city the cats were surrendered from and due to their confidentiality policy, they are unable to release the exact location but the cats came from a town on the Hampden/Worcester County line.