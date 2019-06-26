Head of Massachusetts RMV resigns following deadly NH motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Registrar Erin Deveney has resigned.
This comes after MassDOT said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield should not have been driving with a commercial driver’s license when he allegedly struck and killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire last week.
In a statement, MassDOT Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack said in part, “The RMV had not acted on information provided by the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles about a May 11 incident that should have triggered termination of this individual’s commercial driver’s license.”
During that May 11th incident, Zhukovskyy refused a chemical test after being stopped for suspicion of drunk driving. The refusal should have automatically terminated his CDL, according to Pollack.
But, the Massachsuetts RMV is saying that the Connecticut DMV didn’t put Zhukovskyy’s OUI arrest information into the federal CDL system correctly. Pollack said this caused the RMV to receive a notification that called for a “manual review.” That review had not been performed by the RMV by the time of the New Hampshire crash.
“That’s concerning that you could miss that and the manner in which it was missed was someone not doing their job,” said Vernon Rucks.
Former MassDOT Chief Operating Officer Jamey Tesler will take over as Acting Registrar of the RMV. Tesler will lead an in-depth review of the Registry’s state-to-state data sharing processes, according to Pollack.
