HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Healey Administration has announced specific projects that will benefit from funding through the Community One Stop for Growth program.

The old Farr Alpaca Mill building on Appleton Street in Holyoke was at one time the largest Alpaca wool mill in the world but has been vacant since the 1970s. This type of project is the target for this grant program, tailored for what the state calls underutilized sites.

$600,000 will go toward already-started renovations at the mill, specifically to rebuild the roof of this massive, 70,000-square-foot building. In the end, this dormant mill will be turned into dozens of affordable and a few market-rate apartments, revitalizing this long stretch along the canal.

The underutilized properties program targets properties to eliminate blight, increase housing, and support economic development and commercial real estate.

38 awards were given to 27 communities, including another project in Holyoke, three in Springfield, and a number of others around western Massachusetts.

A second type of grant was awarded to improve underutilized public spaces around the state. Pittsfield’s downtown district will receive $50,000 for major lighting upgrades. In Springfield, $17,500 will be utilized within the Central Cultural District to create pop-up art events using vacant storefronts, and to infuse more vacant fronts with art, music, and creative activities.

Nine properties were awarded “Commonwealth Places Program Awards” meant to support locally driven “placemaking” projects in downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.