BOSTON (WWLP) – The Healey Administration is reopening some statewide contracts, in an effort to provide more opportunities to diverse business owners.

Governor Healey made the announcement Monday at a Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in Boston.

Healey says that following an assessment, two state offices have partnered to identify contracts in a range of industries that can be reopened to small and diverse businesses.

Healey also announced the creation of the state’s first Diverse and Small Business Advisory Board, and appointed activist Nicole Obi as chair.