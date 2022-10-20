BOSTON (WWLP) – Early voting starts this Saturday, and the state’s top office is up for grabs.

Democratic candidate Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl are facing off Thursday night in the final gubernatorial debate before voting begins. From 8 to 9 p.m., on WCVB Channel 5, Healey and Diehl will be making their final case for who you should elect as the next governor of Massachusetts.

The debate will be hosted by WCVB’s Ed Harding and will include panelists from WCVB, The Boston Globe, WBUR and Univision. Former state representative and Trump-backed conservative Geoff Diehl is definitely the underdog in the race to the corner office.

In a recent Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 Boston and Telemundo poll, Healey leads at 56% with Diehl trailing behind at 33% percent. So Diehl has an uphill battle in the debate.

This is the time to really throw whatever you think will stick with undecided voters and with maybe turn some voters this is really your last chance to have a statewide audience, a debate that will be continuously run over the next few days, there’ll be a commentary on this. This is really the time to throw caution to the wind.”

Among women voters surveyed, Healey maintained an even stronger lead with 65% of women voters choosing the democratic hopeful, with just 27% percent backing Diehl. Healey also came out on top in every region, age and race category.

If Healey comes out victorious on November 8th, she will be the first elected female and first openly gay Governor of Massachusetts.