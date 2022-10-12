NEEDHAM, Mass (WWLP) – The first gubernatorial debate of this election season is here with Attorney General Maura Healey set to take on Former State Representative Geoff Diehl.

In this debate, we could see the candidates take on a variety of issues from the economy to abortion. However, one topic that could play a factor in gaining the attention of those undecided voters is western Massachusetts.

22News asked Political Consultant Tony Cignoli what the two candidates need to say to appeal to local voters, “Just mention western Massachusetts and talk about the real issues that are on the minds of people here because never before in polling have we seen such a strong reaction from people in western mass, about feeling left out more so than ever before.”

Cignoli also anticipates Healey will focus her attention towards issues like abortion and her track record as Attorney General, while Diehl will likely zero in on the economy. The debate starts at 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed our NBC affiliate in Boston.