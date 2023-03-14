BOSTON (SHNS) – The traditional mix of big-name state, local, and federal pols are on deck for the St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast on Sunday in South Boston, where elected officials take a crack at stand-up comedy, roasting their counterparts, or singing a few bars of an Irish ditty.

Gov. Maura Healey, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, and both U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey will be on hand for the green-letter day, according to a spokesman for Sen. Nick Collins of South Boston, who hosts the breakfast.

Other confirmed speakers include Senate President Karen Spilka, Lt. Gov. Kimberley Driscoll, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and Congressman Stephen Lynch, who formerly emceed the annual event when he was the state senator from South Boston.

It’s a return to the jokes and Celtic music for Pressley, who last appeared in 2019 when the breakfast was staged at the Flynn Cruiseport, according to the spokesman.

Warren participated in the COVID-era virtual breakfast in 2021, but this will be her first in-person breakfast in at least four years. Set for 9 a.m. Sunday at the Ironworkers Local 7 union hall in Southie, the event will be broadcast on the Boston Neighborhood Network and on WROL-AM 950 Irish Radio.

Campaign money goes into this fete, and Collins’ campaign fund reported a $5,000 donation in February to the Evacuation Day-St. Patrick’s Day Heritage Fund, which is the nonprofit corporation that puts on the event, according to the breakfast’s website.

Expect plenty of green in the union hall: the senator’s campaign also spent $583.50 in February on “St. Patrick’s Day decorations and items for St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast” from Oriental Trading Brands.