CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey and other state officials will be in western Massachusetts Thursday, to make announcements on funding to combat food insecurity, as well as to provide relief to farms damaged in last week’s flooding.

After a scheduled stop earlier Thursday morning in the central Massachusetts town of Lancaster, the governor will head to Chicopee, where she will be joined by Lt. Gov. Driscoll, Mayor John Vieau, and others at the Fruit Fair supermarket for an announcement on food security infrastructure.

The program is focused on expanding access to food for families across the Commonwealth- especially food that is produced locally- by better connecting producers, sellers, charitable distributors and consumers, and enabling each of those to better produce quality, local food.

Grants have a limit of $500,000 per recipient, and must be able to be completed or spent within the next six months.



The money is eligible for pretty much anything that would build our local food network, such as vehicle and water upgrades for farms, kitchen equipment for schools and food banks, and regional research on food insecurity and health.

After that, Healey will travel to Mountain View Farm in Easthampton, one of many local farms that was devastated by recent flooding, in order to make a funding announcement.

Healey and other state and federal officials have visited a number of farms across the region over the last week, surveying the immense damage caused by flooding of the Connecticut River and its tributaries, and speaking with farmers about what is – for many – a lost season just days before the harvest.



On each visit, Healey promised her administration would take meaningful action to provide relief. Thursday, she will be joined by Lt. Governor Driscoll, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper, Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner Ashley Randall, and the President of the United Way of Central Massachusetts to announce their plans.