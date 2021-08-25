Health centers mark 1 million telehealth visits

BOSTON (SHNS) – The 35 community health centers making up the Massachusetts FQHC (Federally Qualified Health Center) Telehealth Consortium have conducted more than 1 million telehealth visits since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the consortium announced this week.

According to the consortium’s data, 767,234 Massachusetts health centers accessed primary care via telemedicine from May 2020 to May 2021. Its demographic breakdown shows more than 52 percent of those patients were white, nearly 31 percent identified as Latinx/Hispanic, nearly 21 percent were Black/African American, more than 6 percent identified as more than one race, more than 5 percent were Asian/Pacific Islander and 1 percent Native American.

“While telehealth played an essential role in maintaining continuity of care throughout the pandemic, our health centers see its continued popularity among low-income communities and communities of color, even as in-person visits are now available,” said Christina Severin, president and CEO of Community Care Cooperative. “As we pass one million telemedicine visits, the numbers validate what we’ve seen: telehealth provides opportunities for increased access to care and diminishes health inequities faced by Medicaid patients as a result of institutionalized racism in our health care system. We thank our donors who are supporting our efforts in addressing this injustice.”