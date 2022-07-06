BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Open enrollment for health insurance through the Massachusetts Health Connector is usually begins in November, but the state also allows for special enrollment if you or a family member experiences a qualifying event.

If you or a family member is in need of health coverage enrollment is available year round if you meet these qualfications:

You qualify for MassHealth.

You now qualify for a ConnectorCare plan through the Health Connector after not having qualified in the past, or after applying for the first time.

You are applying for dental coverage.

You are a member of a federally recognized tribe or Alaska Native shareholder.

You have a waiver from the Office of Patient Protection

A Special Enrollment Period is available for persons after a 60 day period following certain qualifying events that involve a change in family status or loss of other health coverage:

Getting married.

Change in household dependents. Birth or adoption of a child, receiving a child into foster care, placing a child for adoption or foster care, or court-ordered care of a child.

Losing minimum essential coverage. You may qualify for a special enrollment period if you lose health coverage for a reason other than not paying premiums or because of fraud.

If you are already enrolled in coverage through the Health Connector:

Household income change resulting in you being eligible or ineligible for help paying for your insurance. For example, if you are already enrolled in coverage and your income goes down, you may be able to get extra help, like an Advance Premium Tax Credit.

For more information with help on enrolling you can schedule a video or phone appointment online with a MassHealth representative using the MassHealth Appointment Scheduling Tool. There are walk-in centers where a appointment is not needed: