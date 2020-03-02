Health New England to award $50k to five community non-profits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Health New England is launching a grant program aimed to advance the health and well-being of vulnerable groups in central and western Massachusetts.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Where Health Matters grant is part of its Comunity Benefits Program that will be offered for the third year in a row! Grant applications are being accepted from March 2, through April 27.

Health New England will award five $50,000 grants totaling $250,000 to community non-profit organizations. The grant focuses on areas of health and social factors that influence health such as access to healthy foods, places to exercise, transportation, and care coordination.

We are pleased to continue our Grant Program in 2020 and acknowledge the importance of giving back to the community to help support the health needs of our most vulnerable community members. We look forward to partnering with five local organizations that have strong community relationships and are committed to improving the health outcomes of our at-risk residents Marion A. McGowan, PhD, President and CEO of Health New England

The grant program will award both one-year and multi-year grants if the non-organizations meet the following:

Current IRS-designated 501 (c)(3) status

Manage innovative community-based programs benefiting underserved residents of Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, or Worcester counties of Massachusetts, with a particular focus on Greater Springfield

Preferably have a focus on Greater Springfield. Preference will be given to programs that focus on mental health, substance use, chronic health conditions (obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, asthma, cancer), and the need for increased physical activity and a healthy diet.

Organizations meeting the request for proposal (RFP) criteria are encouraged to submit a Letter of Intent online by 5:00 p.m. on March 23, 2020. Complete Grant RFP applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on April 27, 2020. For more information, click here.