Health officials confirm 5th vaping-related death in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced a fifth person has died of a vaping-related illness Wednesday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, a man in his 40s from Suffolk County was reportedly vaping THC which is an ingredient found in marijuana. This case is among 46 confirmed cases of e-cigarette or vaping-related illness that has been reported since September 11, 2019. In September, Massachusetts began requiring clinicians to report any unexplained lung injury in a patient to the department.

Since the requirement, 127 cases of vaping-related illnesses have been identified and 81 probable cases reported to the CDC.

“My condolences go out to the family of this patient who has died from a vaping-associated lung injury. This tragedy reminds us of the dangers of vaping and the reasons we strengthened our laws regarding vaping products. Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH

In January, the death of a man in his 70s from Middlesex County was reported by DPH. He was reported to have been vaping THC. In November, the death of a man from Worcester County was reportedly vaping both nicotine and THC. In October, the state reported two women who died, both of whom vaped nicotine. One woman was in her 40s from Middlesex County, the other in her 60s from Hampshire County.