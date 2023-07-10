CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Public Health officials announced that West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes for the first time this year.

The Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory found West Nile virus in a mosquito sample collected in Norfolk County last week. Dr. Armando Paez of Baystate Health says in most cases, 80 percent of people who get the Virus won’t have any symptoms, but fevers and flu-like symptoms are common. Rarely, more severe illnesses can happen.

Paez tells 22News it’s best to take precautions in case infected mosquitoes bite. “Using insect repellent is very important. It’s recommended to wear fitted long-sleeve shirts and pants to protect you from bites,” explained Paez. “You can use permethrin-treated clothing to prevent and actually kill bugs, including mosquitos.”

In 2022, there were 10 human cases of the virus. The risk for severe infection is higher in people over the age of 50. As of this year, there have been no human or animal cases of the virus.