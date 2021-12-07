Health officials warn of overdoses due to marijuana laced with fentanyl

(WWLP) – There’s been an increase in concerns about common street drugs being laced with fentanyl, including marijuana.

Recently in Connecticut, health officials said there were nearly 40 overdoses requiring the use of naloxone for revival due to people ingesting marijuana laced with fentanyl.

Here in Massachusetts, overdose deaths have accelerated over the past year. An estimated 21 more people died of opioid overdoses in the first 9 months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, according to new state data.

Roxanne Turowsky of Springfield told 22News, “You can’t trust it. If you don’t know the people, I say stay away. You can’t trust it. You’ve got to be careful. They probably don’t even know what they have. I think the more cases of this happening, that means there more out there that’s laced so that’s very dangerous.”

Officials recommend only buying marijuana from as state licensed cannabis dealer.