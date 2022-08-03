CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a break, with temperatures that were in the low to mid 80s, the heat and humidity are coming back.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday – 8 p.m. Friday, for Hampden, Hampshire, & Franklin Counties.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 83 degrees and our average low temperature is 62 degrees.

The heat will be moving in over the next couple of days that have been over the middle of the country. The reason for that is the jet stream will be moving farther to the north allowing the heat and humidity to move into New England.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day, with a light breeze. Humidity will be a bit lower with high temperatures in the mid 80s to 90 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny, hot and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will make it feel like it’s over 100 degrees. Thursday’s record high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 95 degrees, set in 1944. That record could be tied or broken.

Friday is looking like another hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon.

There are some precautions you can take to help you deal with the heat and humidity. Wear lightweight/light-colored clothing, drink plenty of water, don’t leave children or pets in the car, and stay in air conditioning, especially if you have any health issues.

The 22News Storm Team app is customizable and can be set to give you updates specific to where you are or where your home is. With WWLP mobile apps, you can be in the know, but choose to focus and limit your notifications to what you care about.

Features: