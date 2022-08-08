CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The big topic for the weather continues to be the heat. All of western Massachusetts continues to see temperatures in the 90s.

As the heat continues, we are now on day 16 of temperatures in the 90s for the summer as well as our second heat wave which began on August 4th and will go on until the middle of this week.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and southern Berkshire Counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The heat index will make it feel like it’s around 100 degrees again Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

As we talk about heat, you hear the term heat index, and to explain heat index in simple terms it is what the temperature feels like to the human body when humidity is combined with the air temperature.

When it is hot outside your body will release sweat to cool itself down. Humidity is the amount of moisture in the air when we see high humidity that is when the air feels very heavy and muggy. When you have high humidity less water evaporates. So on hot days with high humidity which we will see as we go through this week, it will be harder for the sweat to evaporate from your skin making it take longer for your body to cool down which will make it feel hotter than it actually is.

Some tips to stay cool on a hot summer day are to drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and take time to be in the AC and shade.