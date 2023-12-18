CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to MEMA‘s outage map, there are currently just over 29,000 people without power across the state.

They’re mostly concentrated in Worcester County, although outages have spread to just about every part of the state at this point.

In western Massachusetts, Wilbraham, Monson, and Brimfield have been hit particularly hard.

According to a news release from Eversoure, they are closely monitoring multiple forecasts and are ready to respond to any potential issues with the electric system. They are positioning line and tree crews across the commonwealth as well as bringing in additional out-of-state crews to go to any damage or outages caused by the weather.

“The ground is already highly saturated from recent rainfall and tree branches weakened, so the heavy rain and strong winds in the forecast have even greater potential to bring down trees and limbs onto electric lines and equipment causing outages,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “With elevated flooding concerns, we are working today to prepare our underground system for possible issues, and we have extra crews and equipment staged around the state so they’re ready to restore power as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

National Grid is also preparing for this storm by securing additional field-based crews and personnel as part of the company’s emergency response operations and preparedness activities, such as overhead line, forestry, contractors, underground, damage assessment, wires down,

transmission, and substation workers.

“National Grid is closely monitoring the weather forecasts, and we have crews and personnel in

place across Massachusetts ready to respond to any impacts this storm may bring,” said Tim

Moore, Vice President of Electric Operations for New England.

The heavy rain and strong winds will continue Monday, especially during the morning hours. Two to 4 inches of rain is possible so street and stream flooding, along with some river flooding, especially along the Connecticut River, will be possible.

Winds could gust up to around 50 mph so isolated to scattered power outages will also be possible. High temperatures on Monday could get up to around 60 degrees before falling later in the afternoon. The rain and wind will become lighter during the afternoon and evening hours.

Monday night will see lighter rain with low temperatures in the mid to low 30s.

Mass.gov has provided a list of safety tips to keep in mind during a power outage.

Power outage safety tips

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices. If you smell gas, call 911 right away.

Stay away from downed utility wires. Always assume a downed power line is live.

Use generators and grills outside because their fumes contain carbon monoxide. Make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working as it is a silent, odorless, killer.

During cold weather, keep food cold outside in a secure location safe from animals.

If phone lines are down, use social media or texting to let others know you are okay.

Unplug sensitive electronics to avoid power surges when power is restored.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly, those who live alone, those with medical conditions, and those who may need additional assistance.