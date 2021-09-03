Heavy traffic expected as people try to enjoy last few days of summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend has arrived, and roads are already seeing a high volume of travelers.

Like all holiday weekends, MassDOT is expecting heavy traffic, but there are some things you can do to minimize your driving time. Summer 2021 hasn’t been great. We’ve seen a record amount of rain.

Luckily for Labor Day weekend, great weather is expected, but that means many people will be traveling. Trying to soak up the last few days of summer.

“I’m driving from Northampton,” said Bridda Swedin of Seattle. “I’m a student at UMass down to Bristol Rhode Island. Just going to check it out and visit some friends.”

MassDOT recommends planning ahead and for drivers to expect heavy traffic. To avoid that, drive during off-peak hours and utilize technology like Waze and our 22News Mobile App.

While it is a holiday weekend, officials are reminding residents to still be cautious, especially as COVID cases continue to rise. The CDC is recommending all travelers, vaccinated or not, wear a mask, especially in crowded areas. Testing before and after can really reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

MassDOT has stopped all construction for the weekend. They will resume on Tuesday morning.