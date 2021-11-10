Helmets to Hardhats veterans career pathway program receives $40,000 donation

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts building trades unions and union contractors have donated $40,000 to help support a veteran career training program.

Helmets to Hardhats is a national nonprofit that helps military members with training and job placement with careers in the union building trades. The Massachusetts Building Trades Council has placed nearly 1,049 military veterans in union construction jobs statewide since 2007. Helmets to Hardhats has brought over 39,000 veterans into building trades unions across the country, including women, people of color and returning veterans.

More than 75,000 men and women in Massachusetts are employed in union building trades in that provide high paying skilled jobs, and health benefits to individuals and families.