BOSTON (WWLP) – A Pittsfield boy is fighting cancer at Boston Children’s Hospital and is requesting letters from every U.S. state while undergoing treatment.

Carter is a 9-year-old battling a form of cancer called ALAL (Acute Leukemia of Ambiguous Lineage). He was diagnosed in 2021 and recently had his second bone marrow transplant.

To lift his spirits, Strong Little Souls, Inc. a non-profit organization created to assist families affected by childhood cancer, posted on social media to help Carter receive mail from every state. So far Carter has collected mail from 18 states, he is looking for letters from the following states:

  1. Alabama
  2. Arkansas
  3. Delaware
  4. Florida
  5. Georgia
  6. Hawaii
  7. Idaho
  8. Illinois
  9. Indiana
  10. Iowa
  11. Kansas
  12. Louisiana
  13. Maine
  14. Maryland
  15. Mississippi
  16. Missouri
  17. Montana
  18. Nebraska
  19. Nevada
  20. North Dakota
  21. Ohio
  22. Oklahoma
  23. Oregon
  24. Rhode Island
  25. South Dakota
  26. Tennessee
  27. Texas
  28. Utah
  29. Vermont
  30. Virginia
  31. West Virginia
  32. Wisconsin
  33. Wyoming

If you can help Carter fill out his map, here is the address:

Carter LaCasse
Boston Children’s Hospital
300 Longwood Ave.
Floor 6W, Room 607
Boston, MA 02115

According to the Mayo Clinic, bone marrow (stem cell) transplant is a treatment for children and adolescents with some types of cancer and other blood disorders, including, in some cases, sickle cell anemia. Stem cells are young blood cells that can become red blood cells, white blood cells or platelets.