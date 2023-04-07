BOSTON (WWLP) – A Pittsfield boy is fighting cancer at Boston Children’s Hospital and is requesting letters from every U.S. state while undergoing treatment.

Carter is a 9-year-old battling a form of cancer called ALAL (Acute Leukemia of Ambiguous Lineage). He was diagnosed in 2021 and recently had his second bone marrow transplant.

To lift his spirits, Strong Little Souls, Inc. a non-profit organization created to assist families affected by childhood cancer, posted on social media to help Carter receive mail from every state. So far Carter has collected mail from 18 states, he is looking for letters from the following states:

Alabama Arkansas Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Louisiana Maine Maryland Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Rhode Island South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

If you can help Carter fill out his map, here is the address:

Carter LaCasse

Boston Children’s Hospital

300 Longwood Ave.

Floor 6W, Room 607

Boston, MA 02115

According to the Mayo Clinic, bone marrow (stem cell) transplant is a treatment for children and adolescents with some types of cancer and other blood disorders, including, in some cases, sickle cell anemia. Stem cells are young blood cells that can become red blood cells, white blood cells or platelets.