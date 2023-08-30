PRINCETON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts police department is asking for the public’s help in naming their newest four-legged member.

The Princeton Police Department recently received a puppy from the Belhaven Labradors who will be undergoing training at a Puppy Police Academy and will later join the police force.

“He is very much looking forward to meeting you while he is on patrol,” said the Princeton Police Department on Facebook.

Credit: Princeton Police Department

The department is asking for name suggestions on this Facebook post. Names suggested so far include Prince, Dunkachino, Samoa, Snickers, Justice, Chubs, and many more.