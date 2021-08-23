Henri rainfall totals Sunday for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts was impacted by the northern fringes of Henri on Sunday.

Showers moved through Sunday with reports between 1 and 4 inches of rain in some parts of western Massachusetts. Additional rain and storms are forecast on Monday from Henri which could lead to more flooding.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until Monday evening.

Berkshire County Rainfall Totals:

  • Becket: 2.25″
  • Savoy: 1.85″
  • Pittsfield: 1.80″
  • Sandisfield: 1.72″
  • Hancock: 1.07″
  • Stockbridge: 0.98″
  • Lanesborough: 0.54″

Franklin County Rainfall Totals:

  • East Hawley: 2.36″
  • Ashfield: 2.08″
  • Conway: 1.92″
  • Rowe: 1.50″
  • Charlemont: 1.48″
  • Shelburne Falls: 1.24″
  • Buckland: 1.15″
  • Colrain: 1.02″

Hampden County Rainfall Totals:

  • Tolland: 4.58″
  • Feeding Hills: 2.77″
  • Southwick: 2.72″
  • Westfield: 2.39
  • West Springfield: 2.31″
  • Agawam: 1.97″
  • Westfield – Barnes: 1.69″
  • Wilbraham: 1.63″
  • Holyoke: 1.38″
  • Brimfield: 1.30″
  • Springfield: 1.20″
  • Three Rivers: 1.20″
  • Westover AFB: 1.01:

Hampshire County Rainfall Totals:

  • Southampton: 2.52″
  • Westhampton: 2.42″
  • Plainfield: 1.93″
  • Easthampton: 1.58″
  • Huntington: 1.47″
  • Florence: 1.31″
  • Hadley: 1.07″
  • Northampton: 1.06″
  • Belchertown: 1.01″

Monday, we’ll just have a few isolated sprinkles or light showers around. The bulk of today’s rain will hold off until the afternoon and into the evening. There may be a few storms around too. Not only will the rain be heavy at times, but many areas will pick up a half-inch to an inch of rain Monday. That means with the saturated ground from Henri’s rain, we have a risk for flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Watch out for water pooling on roads.

