Henri rainfall totals Sunday for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts was impacted by the northern fringes of Henri on Sunday.

Showers moved through Sunday with reports between 1 and 4 inches of rain in some parts of western Massachusetts. Additional rain and storms are forecast on Monday from Henri which could lead to more flooding.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until Monday evening.

Berkshire County Rainfall Totals:

Becket: 2.25″

Savoy: 1.85″

Pittsfield: 1.80″

Sandisfield: 1.72″

Hancock: 1.07″

Stockbridge: 0.98″

Lanesborough: 0.54″

Franklin County Rainfall Totals:

East Hawley: 2.36″

Ashfield: 2.08″

Conway: 1.92″

Rowe: 1.50″

Charlemont: 1.48″

Shelburne Falls: 1.24″

Buckland: 1.15″

Colrain: 1.02″

Hampden County Rainfall Totals:

Tolland: 4.58″

Feeding Hills: 2.77″

Southwick: 2.72″

Westfield: 2.39

West Springfield: 2.31″

Agawam: 1.97″

Westfield – Barnes: 1.69″

Wilbraham: 1.63″

Holyoke: 1.38″

Brimfield: 1.30″

Springfield: 1.20″

Three Rivers: 1.20″

Westover AFB: 1.01:

Hampshire County Rainfall Totals:

Southampton: 2.52″

Westhampton: 2.42″

Plainfield: 1.93″

Easthampton: 1.58″

Huntington: 1.47″

Florence: 1.31″

Hadley: 1.07″

Northampton: 1.06″

Belchertown: 1.01″

Monday, we’ll just have a few isolated sprinkles or light showers around. The bulk of today’s rain will hold off until the afternoon and into the evening. There may be a few storms around too. Not only will the rain be heavy at times, but many areas will pick up a half-inch to an inch of rain Monday. That means with the saturated ground from Henri’s rain, we have a risk for flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Watch out for water pooling on roads.