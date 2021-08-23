Henri rainfall totals Sunday for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts was impacted by the northern fringes of Henri on Sunday.
Showers moved through Sunday with reports between 1 and 4 inches of rain in some parts of western Massachusetts. Additional rain and storms are forecast on Monday from Henri which could lead to more flooding.
A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until Monday evening.
Berkshire County Rainfall Totals:
- Becket: 2.25″
- Savoy: 1.85″
- Pittsfield: 1.80″
- Sandisfield: 1.72″
- Hancock: 1.07″
- Stockbridge: 0.98″
- Lanesborough: 0.54″
Franklin County Rainfall Totals:
- East Hawley: 2.36″
- Ashfield: 2.08″
- Conway: 1.92″
- Rowe: 1.50″
- Charlemont: 1.48″
- Shelburne Falls: 1.24″
- Buckland: 1.15″
- Colrain: 1.02″
Hampden County Rainfall Totals:
- Tolland: 4.58″
- Feeding Hills: 2.77″
- Southwick: 2.72″
- Westfield: 2.39
- West Springfield: 2.31″
- Agawam: 1.97″
- Westfield – Barnes: 1.69″
- Wilbraham: 1.63″
- Holyoke: 1.38″
- Brimfield: 1.30″
- Springfield: 1.20″
- Three Rivers: 1.20″
- Westover AFB: 1.01:
Hampshire County Rainfall Totals:
- Southampton: 2.52″
- Westhampton: 2.42″
- Plainfield: 1.93″
- Easthampton: 1.58″
- Huntington: 1.47″
- Florence: 1.31″
- Hadley: 1.07″
- Northampton: 1.06″
- Belchertown: 1.01″
Monday, we’ll just have a few isolated sprinkles or light showers around. The bulk of today’s rain will hold off until the afternoon and into the evening. There may be a few storms around too. Not only will the rain be heavy at times, but many areas will pick up a half-inch to an inch of rain Monday. That means with the saturated ground from Henri’s rain, we have a risk for flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Watch out for water pooling on roads.