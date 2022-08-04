CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s Thursday. 22News is working for you with a look at how hot it has been at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee this summer.

Since May, western Massachusetts has had one heat wave. A heat wave is when temperatures reach 90 degrees or above for at least three consecutive days.

Official Heat Wave: July 20 – July 24, 2022

So far this summer there have been 11 days with temperatures in the 90s. The hottest days so far with temperatures in the mid 90s: