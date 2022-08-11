(WWLP) – The new school year is right around the corner, find out when your child heads back to school.

22News has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across western Massachusetts.

Here is when students will head back to the classroom:

Agawam Public Schools starts on September 7th for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 12th.

Amherst Pelham Regional Schools start on August 25h for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on August 30th.

Belchertown Public Schools start on September 8th for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 12th.

Berkshire Hills Regional School District start on August 29th for all students.

Boston Public Schools start on September 8th for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 12th.

Central Berkshire Regional School District start on August 31st for all students.

Chicopee Public Schools start on September 1st for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 8th.

Clarksburg Schools start on September 1st for all students.

East Longmeadow Public Schools start on August 31st for all students.

Easthampton Public Schools start on September 1st for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 7th.

Frontier Regional School starts on August 30th for all students.

Gateway Regional School District start on August 31st for all students.

Gill-Montague Regional School District start on September 1st for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 8th.

Granby Public Schools start on August 29th for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 6th.

Greenfield Public Schools start on August 31st for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 2nd.

Hadley Public Schools start on August 30th for all students.

Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District start on August 30th for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 1st.

Hampshire Regional School District start on August 31st for all students.

Hatfield Public Schools start on September 1st for students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 6th.

Hawlemont Regional School District start on August 29th for all students.

Holyoke Public Schools start on August 29th for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 6th.

Lee Public Schools start on August 29th for all students.

Lenox Public Schools start on September 1st for all students.

Ludlow Public Schools start on August 31st for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 8th.

Mohawk Trail Regional School District start on August 29th for all students.

Monson Public Schools start on August 30th for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 1st.

Mount Greylock Regional School District start on August 31st for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 2nd.

North Adams Public Schools start on August 31st for all students.

Northampton Public Schools start on September 1st for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 7th.

Orange Elementary School District start on September 7th for all students in grades 1-6. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 13th.

Palmer Public School District start on August 30th for all students in grades 1-12. Kindergarten students start full day on September 7th and preschool begins on September 12th.

Pioneer Valley Regional School District start on August 31st for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 6th.

Pittsfield Public Schools start on September 1st for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K students start on September 2nd and Kindergarten starts on September 9th.

Quabbin Regional School District start on August 31st for all students.

Ralph C. Mahar Regional School District start on August 31st for all students in grades 7-12.

South Hadley Public Schools start on September 1st for all students in grades 1-12. Kindergarten students start on September 8th.

Southern Berkshire Regional School District start on August 31st for all students.

Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District start on September 1st for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K students start on September 6th and Kindergarten starts on September 7th.

Springfield Public Schools start on August 29th for all students in grades 1-12. Kindergarten students start on September 7th and Pre-K students start on September 8th.

Tantasqua Regional High School starts on August 30th for all students.

Ware Public Schools start on August 25th for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K students start on September 6th and Kindergarten starts on September 1st for students with the last name A-M), and September 2nd for students with the last name N-Z.

West Springfield Public Schools start on September 1st for all students in grades 1-12. Kindergarten students start on September 2nd at Ashley & Coburn schools.

Westfield Public Schools start on August 30th for all students in grades 1-12. Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 6th.

Students in Massachusetts are not required to wear masks indoors or on school buses however, each district can require masks at their own discretion.

COVID-19 vaccine for children under 18 years old

The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 6 months and older and boosters for everyone 5 years and older, if eligible. Visit VaxFinder.mass.gov for a location near you.

Children ages 6 months to 5 years old can get the Pfizer’s vaccine which is a three-dose series or the Moderna’s vaccine consists of two doses.

The Pfizer vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is administered in 2 doses 3 weeks apart. It is a lower dose (10 micrograms) than vaccines used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms).

The Moderna vaccine for children ages 5-11 is administered in 2 doses, 28 days (1 month) apart at 50 micrograms per dose.

The Pfizer vaccines for people ages 12-17 years old are given in two doses, about three weeks apart. Moderna is given in 2 doses 28 days (1 month) apart.

You need both doses to be fully protected.

(Mass.gov)

According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Massachusetts will no longer supply self-tests or other COVID testing services to schools and districts beginning in the fall. For the school year 2022-23, DESE and the Department of Public Health recommend schools interested in implementing their own testing program limit that program to symptomatic rapid testing only. Schools and districts may purchase self-tests through the statewide contract.