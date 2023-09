CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was some heavy flooding across Massachusetts Monday, with some parts of the state receiving more than nine inches of rainfall.

Here’s a look at the reported amount of rainfall throughout Massachusetts on Monday:

Hampden County

Ludlow – 2.97 in

Springfield- 2.73 in

Westfield – 1.95 in

Wilbraham – 1.83 in

Agawam – 1.66 in

Longmeadow – 1.66 in

Feeding Hills – 1.40 in

Three Rivers – 1.05 in

Palmer – 1.02 in

Brimfield – 0.95 in

East Longmeadow – 0.92 in

West Springfield – 0.83 in

Hampden – 0.73 in

Westfield Coop – 0.67 in

Monson – 0.64 in

Westfield-Barnes – 0.62 in

Holyoke – 0.53 in

Tolland – 0.16 in

Hampshire County

Belchertown – 2.23 in

Florence – 1.07 in

Williamsburg – 1.03 in

Goshen – 1.00 in

Huntington – 0.87 in

Northampton – 0.86 in

Easthampton – 0.71 in

Westhampton – 0.47 in

Pelham – 0.42 in

Southampton – 0.42 in

Loudville – 0.34 in

South Hadley – 0.25 in

Hadley – 0.23 in

Franklin County

Buckland – 1.24 in

Shelburne – 0.79 in

Turners Falls – 0.71 in

Charlemont – 0.50 in

Ashfield – 0.44 in

Rowe – 0.34 in

Orange – 0.30 in

Conway – 0.29 in

Heath – 0.29 in

Colrain – 0.22 in

Shutesbury – 0.19 in

Sunderland – 0.19 in

Leverett – 0.14 in

Greenfield – 0.12 in

Gill – 0.05 in

Worcester County

Leominster – 9.50 in

Lunenburg – 7.26 in

Princeton – 6.33 in

Sterling- 6.17 in

Fitchburg – 5.10 in

Rutland – 4.28 in

Westminster – 3.72 in

Ashburnham – 3.17 in

Gardner – 2.67 in

Worcester – 2.50 in

Holden – 2.40 in

Worcester – 2.08 in

West Boylston – 1.82 in

Shrewsbury – 1.68 in

Warren – 1.63 in

Lancaster – 1.58 in

Southbridge – 1.31 in

Barre – 1.03 in

Westborough – 0.89 in

Harvard – 0.87 in

East Brimfield Lake – 0.72 in

Leicester- 0.60 in

Buffumville Lake – 0.57 in

Sturbridge – 0.57 in

Berlin – 0.55 in

Northborough – 0.55 in

Auburn – 0.48 in

Hubbardston – 0.47 in

Athol – 0.45 in

Milford – 0.30 in

Douglas – 0.26 in

Northbridge – 0.17 in

Middlesex County

Pepperell – 4.52 in

Ayer – 3.66 in

Groton – 3.47 in

Dunstable – 3.30 in

Chelmsford – 2.56 in

North Chelmsford – 2.41 in

Lowell – 2.02 in

Plymouth County

Marion – 4.53 in

Wareham – 3.94 in

Middleborough – 3.69 in

East Bridgewater – 3.36 in

West Wareham – 2.50 in

Duxbury – 2.13 in

Plymouth – 2.08 in

Hanson – 2.06 in

Plymouth – 2.03 in

Bristol County

Attleborough – 6.98 in

Easton – 4.71 in

NWS Boston/Norton – 4.08 in

Norton West – 3.98 in

Fairhaven – 3.34 in

Fall River – 3.34 in

Taunton – 3.20 in

New Bedford – 3.05 in

Westport – 2.98 in

Acushnet – 2.66 in

Taunton – 2.53 in

North Dighton – 2.51 in

Berkley – 2.39 in

Somerset – 2.32 in

Dighton – 2.29 in

Raynham – 1.96 in

Swansea – 1.92 in

Rehoboth – 1.82 in

NW Swansea – 1.36 in

Mansfield – 1.29 in

Somerset – 1.27 in