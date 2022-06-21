CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite soaring gas prices, summer travel is expected to remain strong, including during the July 4th holiday weekend.

It’s expected that millions of people will travel 50 plus miles from home to celebrate Independence Day.

AAA made the announcement Tuesday, predicting that 47.9 million people will travel over the holiday weekend. A record 42 million people are also expected to drive to their destinations despite historically high gas prices. One Springfield man says getting to see friends and family is worth the cost.

Phil Hegarty of Springfield said, “People just need a break at all costs. And it’s a shame it costs that much, some folks aren’t going to be able to afford to do it, but some people are going to throw all caution to the wind and just say I don’t care, I’ll pay later. I’ve got to see these people, I have to get away. I need a break.”

AAA says that recent issues with air travel and ongoing concerns of cancelations and delays may be driving the increase in car travel. In fact, the number of people traveling by air over the July 4th holiday weekend will be the lowest since 2011.