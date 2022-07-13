(WWLP) – Temperatures look to be consistently hitting the mid-to-high 80s this week, which leads to dangerous conditions for your pets.

That’s right, heat stroke occurs when a pet’s body temperature reaches a dangerously high level and can lead to seizures, organ failure, or even death.

Dogs can suffer from heat stress in just a few, short minutes. Some risk factors for heat stroke include overweight pets, older pets, and animals with pre-existing conditions.

Also, dogs with darker fur and shorter muzzles, like pugs or French bulldogs are more prone to get heat stroke.

What are the signs your pet may be suffering?

Lee Chambers, Media Relations and Development Specialist at Dakin Humane Society told 22News, “If you notice your pet is excessively panting or drooling if they are vomiting or they are having trouble breathing, you might see them suffer a loss of balance or coordination, sudden weakness of collapse of some kinds, these are visible signals that something is very wrong.”

Chamber says it’s important to walk your pet early or late in the day, keep plenty of water on hand, and keep your animals in a cool, ventilated, or air-conditioned space. Definitely keep your pet home while you run errands because a hot car is the worst place for a pet to be.

Chambers added that many people want to put ice-cold towels on their pets to cool them down. However, such a drastic change in temperature can make it worse so it’s better to use towels soaked with water that’s room temperature.