Whether for the weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary, free things to do are good. With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy.

The cost-of-living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But, not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sight-seeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in Massachusetts on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Aquinnah Cliffs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (536)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: not available

#29. Martha’s Vineyard Camp meeting Association (MVCMA)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (660)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: 80 Trinity Park, Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard, MA 02557

#28. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,058)

– Type of activity: Educational sites

– Address: 77 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139-4307

#27. Arnold Arboretum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (670)

– Type of activity: Parks • Gardens

– Address: 125 Arborway Jamaica Plain, Boston, MA 02130-3500

#26. Back Bay

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (636)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: not available

#25. Fishermen’s Memorial Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (850)

– Type of activity: Monuments & Statues

– Address: not available

#24. Minute Man National Historical Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (874)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • National Parks

– Address: 174 Liberty St, Concord, MA 01742-1705

#23. Cape Cod National Seashore

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (644)

– Type of activity: National Parks • Beaches

– Address: 99 Marconi Site Rd, MA 02667-8142

#22. Granary Burying Ground

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,661)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Cemeteries

– Address: Tremont Street (between Park and School Sreets), Boston, MA 02108

#21. Bunker Hill Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,900)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Monuments & Statues

– Address: Monument Square Charlestown, Boston, MA 02129

#20. Waterfront

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,840)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: Congress Street, Boston, MA 02110

#19. Shining Sea Bikeway

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,051)

– Type of activity: Biking Trails

– Address: not available

#18. Old Burying Point Cemetery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,538)

– Type of activity: Cemeteries

– Address: Charter Street, Salem, MA 01970

#17. Newbury Street

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,497)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: Back Bay, Boston, MA 02105

#16. Beacon Hill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,396)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: Between Beacon St and Cambridge St Beacon Hill, Boston, MA 02108

#15. New England Holocaust Memorial

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,544)

– Type of activity: Monuments & Statues • History Museums

– Address: Between Congress and Union Streets 98 Union St., Boston, MA 02109

#14. Old North Church & Historic Site

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,098)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Churches & Cathedrals

– Address: 193 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113-1123

#13. Quincy Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,607)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Scenic Walking Areas

– Address: 206 S Market St, Boston, MA 02109-6201

#12. Commercial Street

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,308)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: not available

#11. USS Constitution

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,405)

– Type of activity: Ships

– Address: Bldg. 5, Charlestown Navy Yard, Boston, MA 02129

#10. USS Constitution Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,645)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: Bldg 22 Charlestown Navy Yard Charlestown, Boston, MA 02129

#9. Harvard University

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,165)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Universities & Schools

– Address: 1350 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138-3800

#8. Salem Witch Trials Memorial

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,037)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: Liberty Street Off Charter Street, Salem, MA 01970

#7. Samuel Adams Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,529)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 30 Germania St Jamaica Plain, Boston, MA 02130-2315

#6. Faneuil Hall Marketplace

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (7,791)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Shopping Malls

– Address: 1 Faneuil Hall Sq Quincy Market, Boston, MA 02109-1604

#5. Boston Common

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,505)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 139 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02111-1318

#4. Boston Public Library

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,069)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Libraries

– Address: 700 Boylston St At Copley Sq., Boston, MA 02116-2813

#3. North End

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,227)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: not available

#2. Boston Public Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,938)

– Type of activity: Parks • Gardens

– Address: 4 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114-4602

#1. Freedom Trail

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17,695)

– Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas

– Address: 139 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02111

