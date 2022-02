Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Massachusetts on Tripadvisor.

#30. Toad Hall Classic Sports Car Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 288 Scudder Avenue at the Simmons Homestead Inn, Hyannis Port, MA 02647

#29. Harvard Art Museums

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (477 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 32 Quincy St, Cambridge, MA 02138-3804

#28. Emily Dickinson Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

– Address: 280 Main St, Amherst, MA 01002-2349

#27. Cape Ann Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums, History Museums

– Address: 27 Pleasant St, Gloucester, MA 01930-5909

#26. New Bedford Whaling Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (831 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford, MA 02740-6317

#25. Cape Cod Museum of Natural History

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: 869 Main Street Route 6A, Brewster, MA 02631

#24. Norman Rockwell Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,472 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 9 Glendale Rd, Stockbridge, MA 01262-9703

#23. Whydah Pirate Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (440 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 674 Ma-28, West Yarmouth, Yarmouth, MA 02673

#22. Old Sturbridge Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,415 reviews)

– Type of activity: Educational sites, History Museums

– Address: 1 Old Sturbridge Village Rd, Sturbridge, MA 01566-1198

#21. Hancock Shaker Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (766 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites, Farms

– Address: 1843 W Housatonic St Routes 20 & 41, Pittsfield, MA 01201-7513

#20. Pilgrim Hall Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (446 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 75 Court St, Plymouth, MA 02360-3823

#19. Springfield Armory National Historic Site

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (299 reviews)

– Type of activity: Military Museums, Historic Sites

– Address: 1 Armory Sq, Springfield, MA 01105-1700

#18. Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,372 reviews)

– Type of activity: Ships, History Museums

– Address: 306 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210-1027

#17. The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums

– Address: 21 Edwards St, Springfield, MA 01103-1548

#16. Lizzie Borden House

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,139 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

– Address: 230 2nd St, Fall River, MA 02721-2006

#15. Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (243 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 75 Eastern Point Blvd, Gloucester, MA 01930-4433

#14. Pilgrim Monument & Provincetown Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,479 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Monuments & Statues

– Address: 1 High Pole Hill Rd, Provincetown, MA 02657

#13. Heritage Museums & Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (929 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 67 Grove St, Sandwich, MA 02563-2110

#12. Basketball Hall of Fame

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (696 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1000 W Columbus Ave, Springfield, MA 01105-2518

#11. Peabody Essex Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,066 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 161 Essex St East India Square, Salem, MA 01970

#10. The Jenney

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (526 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 48 Summer St, Plymouth, MA 02360-3456

#9. Harvard Museum of Natural History

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,184 reviews)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums

– Address: 26 Oxford St, Cambridge, MA 02138-2932

#8. Worcester Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (589 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 55 Salisbury St, Worcester, MA 01609-3196

#7. Springfield Museums

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (489 reviews)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums

– Address: 21 Edwards St, Springfield, MA 01103-1548

#6. Hammond Castle Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (643 reviews)

– Type of activity: Castles, History Museums

– Address: 80 Hesperus Ave, Gloucester, MA 01930-5273

#5. John F Kennedy Hyannis Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,170 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 397 Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601-3914

#4. Whaling Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,619 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 13 Broad St, Nantucket, MA 02554-3502

#3. PLIMOTH PATUXET

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,507 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 137 Warren Avenue, Plymouth, MA 02360-2436

#2. Museum of Fine Arts

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8,183 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 465 Huntington Ave Avenue of the Arts, Boston, MA 02115-5597

#1. The House of the Seven Gables

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,970 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

– Address: 115 Derby St, Salem, MA 01970-5640

