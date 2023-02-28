Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.

There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations. Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, Springfield, Massachusetts has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.

To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetit!

#18. Fazio’s Ristorante & Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 162 Shaker Rd, East Longmeadow, MA 01028-2733

#17. Frontera Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1625 Memorial Drive At the Rotary, Chicopee, MA 01020

#16. Max Burger

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (277 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 684 Bliss Rd, Longmeadow, MA 01106-1534

#15. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1105 Riverdale St, West Springfield, MA 01089

#14. Plan B Burger Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (318 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1000 W Columbus Ave, Springfield, MA 01105-2518

#13. Milano’s Pizzaria & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 340 Carew St, Chicopee, MA 01020-3358

#12. Center Square Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 84 Center Sq, East Longmeadow, MA 01028-2449

#11. Storrowton Tavern

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1305 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089-3578

#10. 350 Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 350 Worthington St, Springfield, MA 01103-1308

#9. Cal’s Wood-Fired Grill & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (472 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1068 Riverdale St, West Springfield, MA 01089-4607

#8. The Munich Haus Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (381 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13 Center St, Chicopee, MA 01013-2629

#7. Bnapoli Italian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 185 Elm St, West Springfield, MA 01089-2726

#6. Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1390 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103-1616

#5. Lattitude

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (320 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1338 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089-3526

#4. The Federal Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 135 Cooper St, Agawam, MA 01001-2150

#3. Max’s Tavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (465 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1000 Hall of Fame Ave Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Springfield, MA 01105-2538

#2. The Student Prince Cafe & The Fort

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (538 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8 Fort St, Springfield, MA 01103-1208

#1. Red Rose Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (829 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1060 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103-2137

