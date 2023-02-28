Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.

There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations. Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, Springfield, Massachusetts has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.

To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetit!

#18. Fazio’s Ristorante & Pizzeria

Fazio's Ristorante & Pizzeria
Fazio’s Ristorante & Pizzeria (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 162 Shaker Rd, East Longmeadow, MA 01028-2733
Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Frontera Grill

Frontera Grill
Frontera Grill (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1625 Memorial Drive At the Rotary, Chicopee, MA 01020
Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Max Burger

Max Burger
Max Burger (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (277 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 684 Bliss Rd, Longmeadow, MA 01106-1534
Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse
LongHorn Steakhouse (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1105 Riverdale St, West Springfield, MA 01089
Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Plan B Burger Bar

Plan B Burger Bar
Plan B Burger Bar (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (318 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1000 W Columbus Ave, Springfield, MA 01105-2518
Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Milano’s Pizzaria & Restaurant

Milano's Pizzaria & Restaurant
Milano’s Pizzaria & Restaurant (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 340 Carew St, Chicopee, MA 01020-3358
Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Center Square Grill

Center Square Grill
Center Square Grill (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 84 Center Sq, East Longmeadow, MA 01028-2449
Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Storrowton Tavern

Storrowton Tavern
Storrowton Tavern (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1305 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089-3578
Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. 350 Grill

350 Grill
350 Grill (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 350 Worthington St, Springfield, MA 01103-1308
Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Cal’s Wood-Fired Grill & Wine Bar

Cal's Wood-Fired Grill & Wine Bar
Cal’s Wood-Fired Grill & Wine Bar (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (472 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1068 Riverdale St, West Springfield, MA 01089-4607
Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. The Munich Haus Restaurant

The Munich Haus Restaurant
The Munich Haus Restaurant (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (381 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: German, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 13 Center St, Chicopee, MA 01013-2629
Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Bnapoli Italian

Bnapoli Italian
Bnapoli Italian (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 185 Elm St, West Springfield, MA 01089-2726
Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill

Nadim's Downtown Mediterranean Grill
Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1390 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103-1616
Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Lattitude

Lattitude
Lattitude (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (320 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, International
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1338 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089-3526
Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. The Federal Restaurant & Bar

The Federal Restaurant & Bar
The Federal Restaurant & Bar (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 135 Cooper St, Agawam, MA 01001-2150
Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Max’s Tavern

Max's Tavern
Max’s Tavern (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (465 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1000 Hall of Fame Ave Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Springfield, MA 01105-2538
Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. The Student Prince Cafe & The Fort

The Student Prince Cafe & The Fort
The Student Prince Cafe & The Fort (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (538 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8 Fort St, Springfield, MA 01103-1208
Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Red Rose Pizzeria

Red Rose Pizzeria
Red Rose Pizzeria (Tripadvisor via Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (829 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1060 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103-2137
Read more on Tripadvisor