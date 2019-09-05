Hispanic business owners thriving in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – When Maria Ferrer moved to Holyoke from the Dominican Republic and opened MD Beauty Salon in the 1990s, the city was no where near as diverse as it is today.

“In the beginning it was a challenge there wasn’t many Latinos in town 20 years ago,” Ferrer said. “Year by year I see how our Latino community has grown in town, so it’s amazing to be apart of a great community as a business owner.”

Now the city is home to of one of the largest Hispanic populations per capita and dozens of Latino-owned businesses. Owners that come from around the world…including the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

Many people think of restaurants when they think of Hispanic businesses in Holyoke, but these Spanish businesses have a lot more to offer than just a delicious cuisine.

“We have beauty salons we have construction companies, insurance companies, and many others owned by Latinos in Holyoke.”

Maria is part of The Latino Business Committee that’s part of The Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce. It’s a group that is looking to work with businesses in an effort to expand the Latino presence and bring new businesses to the city.

“Culturally in the Latino community there is a lot of unity within ourselves,” said Nayroby Rosa-Soriano, also a member of the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce. “For a community where the majority of the population is latino it’s important to feel comfortable.”