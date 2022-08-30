DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rare eighteenth-century portrait of a Native American statesman and warrior is now on display at the Flynt Center of Early New England Life in Deerfield.

The portrait is of Hendrick Peters Theyanoguin, also referred to as “King Hendrick” in colonial records, who was born about 1690 in the Woronoco territory of Westfield. He was famous in New York’s Mohawk River Valley as an orator, strategist, and warrior.

The portrait was painted by Philadelphia artist William Williams during a visit in 1755, with the Provincial Council, in an effort to settle disputes over the sale of Haudenosaunee and Lenape lands to Connecticut speculators.

The print was published by Elizabeth Bakewell and her partner Henry Parker after Hendrick’s death near Lake George. Hendrick was killed by Canadian Kanien:keha’ka warriors and women when trying to reinforce Fort Edward which became known as the “Bloody Morning Scout.”

Print: Hendrick Peters Theyanoguin (c. 1691-1755), sold by Elizabeth Bakewell, London, England, c. 1755. Inscribed: “The brave old Hendrick the great SACHEM or Chief of the Mohawk Indians, one of the Six Nations now in Alliance with, & Subject to the King of Great Britain.” Engraving on laid paper, ink. Museum Collections Fund with generous support from Tom and Tania Evans and John and Nancy Barnard, 2022.14. Historic Deerfield, Deerfield, Massachusetts. Photography by Penny Leveritt, courtesy via Historic Deerfield

The print of Hendrick bought at auction is on display in Historic Deerfield that shows him in in European clothing, holding a small halberd tomahawk in his right hand and what appears to be a metal chain in his left hand, objects that highlight his dual role as warrior and diplomat.