Hockey referee punched by NH JR Monarchs coach during Springfield Pics game

KINGSTON, Mass. (AP) — A youth hockey coach from New Hampshire has been suspended after he was caught on video punching a referee during a game in Massachusetts over the weekend.
The referee, Aldo Binda, told WBZ-TV that the coach for the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs was using abusive language and slamming the door to the bench repeatedly at the game involving 12-year-old players Saturday in Kingston, Massachusetts, so he assessed the coach a penalty.
The coach then spat at the referee and came on to the ice and threw ten to 12 punches at him, Binda said.
The coach was escorted from the arena and Binda completed the game.
Binda, 59, who has been a referee for 25 years, said Sunday he was still shaken and had a sore back.
New Hampshire Amateur Hockey Association president Matt Roy said the volunteer coach has been suspended. His name wasn’t released.
Binda said he is still weighing whether to file a police report. He told The Boston Globe he plans on seeing a doctor Monday.
VIDEO: The Bog Ice Arena by LiveBarn
Statement from New Hampshire Junior Monarchs
(note that they were playing Springfield Jr. Pics, but the coach involved in the fight was with Junior Monarchs)
The New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs Youth Hockey Organization and Tri-Town Ice Arena are disturbed and disappointed by the events that took place on Saturday March 7, 2020 at the Bog Ice Arena in Kingston, MA that involved one of our former coaches and an on-ice official. The Monarchs organization condemns this behavior by any employee or member of our coaching staff. The Coach involved was immediately terminated and relieved of his duties. This coach no longer has any ties within our organization. His actions and behavior go against all of our core values and principles. The Jr. Monarchs will continue to support New Hampshire Amateur Hockey and USA Hockey in this matter. One persons actions should not be a reflection of the organization as a whole. We are truly sorry that this incident took place.New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs