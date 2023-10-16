SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – The cast of Hocus Pocus will be making an appearance in the city of Salem this weekend.

Friday and Saturday will be your chance to meet cast members Thora Birch, Omri Katz, Jason Marsden and Vinessa Shaw. They announced their visit Monday on social media.

Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., the cast will be at the Bit Bar for a Halloween Costume Bash. The actors will be around all night to talk and dance with guests. The event is ages 21 and older and requires a ticket to attend.

Then on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the actors will be on the Salem Common for a meet and greet and autographs. All ages can attend Saturday’s event.

Hocus Pocus was shot in Salem and released in 1993. Since then, it has become a staple Halloween movie in many households. Google is also having fun with the show, when you google “Hocus Pocus,” you’ll get a little surprise scrolling through the page.