Holy Cross women’s rowing coach announces retirement after deadly crash

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Holy Cross women’s rowing coach has announced retirement plans following a deadly crash that killed a student in January.

Member of Holy Cross women’s rowing team killed in Florida crash

According to the College of the Holy Cross, Patrick Diggins will be retiring after 34 years at the school. Diggins was driving the van to practice at a nearby training camp when it collided with a pickup truck in Vero Beach on January 15. 20-year-old Holy Cross student Grace Rett was killed in the crash as a result of her injuries and thirteen others were injured.

Witnesses told police that Diggins had turned left on a green light, and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.