NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the drought, the Connecticut River remains as welcoming for boaters as it always has been.

You’d never know from river conditions elsewhere in Massachusetts and throughout the country by, the normal water level along the Connecticut River here in western Massachusetts. It’s all because of the steady flowing of water from the Holyoke Dam. Regardless of the lack of rainfall, the dam keeps the river at its normal level.

“This year without the rain, they still have the same level of water and everything is fine. Customers and the boaters are very happy, for the way they control the water level.” Frank Marchese, at Oxbow Marina

The Connecticut River continues to flow at its customary level, sparing us the inconvenience and uncertainties that define the boating experience that other drought-stricken areas of the country continue facing.