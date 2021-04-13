Holyoke HEALing Communities Coalition provides drug deactivation kits

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Prescription drug deactivation kits were given out at Holyoke Medical Center on Tuesday.

This distribution took place a week before the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is April 24. Holyoke Medical Center partnered up with the Holyoke Healing Communities Coalition to give out Deterra Drug Deactivation Kits to people of the medical center’s free community dinner program.

The kits allow for safe permanent disposal of unused prescription drugs and over the counter medication and safely destroys the expired medications.

“The size we have now holds about 45 pills. You put the pills in the bag and put some warm water in it for about 30 seconds and seal it up and put it in the garbage and its safe for the environment,” Maria Quinn, member of the Holyoke Healing Communities Coalition said.

Another member of the coalition, Rafael Rodriguez, spoke with 22News, “The ultimate goal is to dispose of medicines that can fall into the wrong hands. We want to stop that as much as we can, to mitigate that, so this is an alternative to drop off boxes.”

According to the coalition, they want to make people aware that unused prescription drugs pose a risk of abuse and accidental poisoning. Improper disposal can harm the enviroment and contaminate the water supply.

Below are resources from the Holyoke HEAL Coalition: