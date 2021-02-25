Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse interviewed for Town Manager position in Provincetown

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse is looking to move out to the Cape for a Town Manager position.

Alex Morse could be hired as Town Manager in Provincetown as early as Thursday night and he thinks it would be a nice transition for him, leading in a place that he says is special to him.

Provincetown is at the northern tip of Cape Cod, and because of its small population, the select board appoints a Town Manager to lead the town. Currently, they have an interim Town Manager, so the town now is considering three candidates, to take the job full-time.

One of them is Alex Morse, who was interviewed Wednesday night by the Provincetown select board.

Morse provided 22News a statement on the hope of becoming their Town Manager:

“I’m excited about the opportunity in Provincetown. It would be an honor to take my experience and skills to a community that is a special place to me. I have always believed in the power of local government, and this potential transition would be an exciting and purposeful extension of my life’s work.” Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

Morse has been the Mayor of Holyoke since 2012, but he announced in December that he will not seek re-election. At age 22, he was Holyoke’s youngest mayor ever elected.

Morse interviewed for the Town Manager job along with Jennifer Pink and Kevin Hepner.

The Provincetown select board’s public meeting starts at 5:00 p.m. and Morse believes they could make a decision by the end of the night.