Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse under investigation following inappropriate behavior allegations at UMass

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior against 1st congressional district candidate and Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

The College Democrats of Massachusetts alleges Morse had inappropriate sexual relations with college students during his time as a lecturer at UMass Amherst. Those allegations were first reported by the Massachusetts Daily Collegian which is the student-operated newspaper at UMass Amherst.

The College Democrats accused Morse of having relationships with students and sending inappropriate messages to students on social media after meeting them at events. He served as a lecturer at UMass from 2014 to 2019. Morse said he is confident that a full investigation into these matters will clear his name of any unethical conduct.

Based on the university’s policy on consensual relationships, ‘faculty are prohibited from entering into a sexual relationship with any student or post-doc.’ Alex Morse is not a current UMass employee, however, he was previously an adjunct instructor in Urban Government and Politics.

The university released a statement saying they were unaware of the accusations, but are providing support for students. In his fourth term as mayor of Holyoke, Morse said he plans to continue his congressional campaign against incumbent Richard Neal.

University of UMass Amherst full statement: