MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will meet in person on Tuesday at their offices at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, 75 Pleasant St., in Malden.

The agenda is now available online outlining multiple items planned for discussion and action.

There is a recommendation to vote on Amendment to Educator Licensure Regulations that were discussed in April. This would allow for school districts to extend certain staffing flexibilities through the 2022-2023 school year due to teacher shortages.

Also to be discussed is a report on underperforming schools. The Morgan Full-Service Community School in Holyoke is one of four schools designated as underperforming in 2013. An update will be provided on the turnaround plans for Morgan as well as John P. Holland Elementary School (UP Academy Holland), Paul A. Dever Elementary School in Boston ,and John Avery Parker Elementary School in New Bedford.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 28. A livestream is available for the public and other interested parties to watch.