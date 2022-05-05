BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office has come to a settlement agreement with a home health care company over MassHealth billing practices.

Integrity Home Care Solutions, LLC of Tewksbury, and its owners, President and CEO Joseph W. Kimani and Vice President Beatrix Fingfing agreed to pay $550,000 after allegations that they billed the state’s Medicaid program, MassHealth, for services that were not authorized by a physician. MassHealth regulations require physician approval on medically necessary services before billing the state.

In addition to the monetary settlement, the company will undergo MassHealth regulation compliance trainings to be overseen by an independent compliance monitor over a three-year period.