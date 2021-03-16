Home prices, sales continue to rise

BOSTON (WWLP/SHNS) – Closed home sales across Massachusetts in February rose by 8 percent and the median price for a single-family home sold was up 17 percent over a year ago, to $462,500, a statewide real estate trade group reported Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Association of REALTORS also reported a 5.1 percent surge in the median condo price, which rose to to $425,750.

Closed sales of condos were up 6 percent last month, compared to February 2020.

The association described the inventory of homes and condos for sale as record lows, and said prices were being driven by “high demand, low supply, and interest rates continuing to hit record lows.”

According to the Realtor® Association of Pioneer Valley the following information was released for single-family sales from February in western Massachusetts:

Hampden County

Sales up 22.7%

Median Price up 16.4%

2021 Closed Sales: 238

2020 Close Sales: 194

Hampshire County

Sales up 35.3%

Median Price up 10.2%

2021 Closed Sales: 69

2020 Close Sales: 51

Franklin County