BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says it visited Massachusetts to get a first-hand look at the migrant crisis.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the DHS team visited a few shelters and one of the family welcome centers in the eastern part of the state. DHS officials met with state leaders to discuss how to maximize federal resources and continue supporting recently arrived migrants.

DHS said they are working to ensure that migrant families have access to the resources they need to find employment and reduce the strain on the Massachusetts shelter system.