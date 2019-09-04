Homeless pets evacuated to Massachusetts ahead of Hurricane Dorian

NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some homeless pets who were in the path of Hurricane Dorian are now safe in Massachusetts.

Staff from Second Chance Animal Services traveled to Delaware Tuesday to pick up pets that had been evacuated from Hilton Head, South Carolina, ahead of Hurricane Dorian. They arrived to Second Chance’s Almost Home Transport facility in North Brookfield late Tuesday night.

Much of South Carolina’s coast was issued a mandatory evacuation order September 2.

Second Chance spokesperson Diane Tillotson told 22News their organization delivered 100 crates for pets being evacuated due to the hurricane. She said she expects Tuesday’s trip to be the first of multiple hurricane transport trips.

While pets are not allowed inside Red Cross evacuation shelters, people with animals can take their pets with them to any shelter so volunteers can help them make arrangements. #Hurricane #Dorian #TeamSC #HurricaneDorian — SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 4, 2019

Second Chance Animal Services has a veterinary hospital in Springfield and an adoption center in East Brookfield. 22News will be going to the transport facility in North Brookfield Wednesday to see how they are helping the evacuated pets.