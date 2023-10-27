BOSTON (WWLP) – A three-month-old Poodle-mix, who was transferred from Tennessee to Massachusetts and is scheduled to have surgery to remove her front right leg due to a deformity, will need a forever home soon.

Jo Jo was living at the Humane Education Society in Tennessee with a leg deformity that looks like a lobster claw and a tibial crest fracture in her hind right leg that will require surgery. The staff in Tennessee could not provide the medical procedure and was taken in at MSPCA-Angell for help.

Jo Jo underwent one of multiple surgeries on Thursday to repair her injured hind leg, performed by Dr. Jennifer Peterson-Levitt, a board-certified surgeon at Angell West in Waltham. Once recovered, her deformed front leg will be amputated.

“Our established network of animal welfare partners knows that we’re their go-to for cases like Jo Jo’s because we’re in the unique position to be able to help every step of the way,” said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley.

“We have the infrastructure to transport her to Massachusetts, veterinary surgeons at both Angell in Boston and Angell West who can diagnose her and perform complicated surgeries, as well as incredible shelter teams who will ensure her follow up care and help place her in the perfect home when she’s ready,” he added.

The cost of Jo Jo’s care is expected to top $15,000, if you are able to donate visit mspca.org/jojo. For those interested in adopting or fostering an animal, an application can be filled out at mspca.org.