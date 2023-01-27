EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WWLP) – A dam broke in Halifax that caused homes in East Bridgewater to flood.

According to East Bridgewater Police, a dam broke upriver in Halifax causing the water to overflow the road/bridge in the area of Robin’s Pond. The road is impassable until the water recedes and an inspection of the bridge is conducted.

NBC Boston reports approximately six houses are impacted, including yard flooding and water in the basement. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said on Twitter that their team is assisting the community.